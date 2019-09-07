Interview below with Brandon Lang of BrandonLang.com. For all of your Sports Betting handicapping needs visit BrandonLang.com

A successful start to the CFB season as through 1 week and week 0 (Canes vs Gators), I am opening up at 4-1 for the season. Losing my first NFL game is status quo as my struggles continue on those games. But I vow for a full week of redemption! Here are the games you want to bet and win on for week 2.

Georgia Tech (-6.5) vs South Florida

Tech is coming off a punishing defeat to #1 Clemson. Although they were beaten by Travis Etienne, they did a great job against Trevor Lawrence. Expect Tech to move the ball well against South Florida who is coming off a shutout loss to Wisconsin. The Badgers ran for 234 yards, and all Tech does is run the ball. Tech is also 6-1 in their last 7 games against the spread against an AAC opponent. Take Georgia Tech with the points.

Texas A&M @ Clemson (UNDER 64.5)

While I like seeing Clemson at home, I just don’t see them putting up 40+ against a very good Aggies defense. These teams played last year to a 26-24 heart breaking loss for the Aggies. I see this game being close. I would expect a good bounce back game from Trevor Lawrence. Clemson is 2-1 in their last 3 games against A&M as well, with both teams averaging under a combined 50 points. Take the under here.

Texas (+6.5) vs LSU

The Longhorns at almost a TD home underdog seems a bit odd in my opinion. While LSU definitely has the more experienced team, I believe Texas’ offense and the home crowd will keep them within a touchdown. The Longhorns also sport a 10-2-1 record as a home underdog to cover the spread. I like them to do it here, take Texas and the near touchdown at home.

Nebraska (-4) @ Colorado

Colorado won 52-31 last week against over arch rival Colorado St, but gave up 500 yards on defense in the effort. While Nebraska struggled in their home opener last week, I expect bigger things from Adrian Martinez. I expect Scott Frost to get his offense moving in the right direction against a putrid Buffaloes defense. Colorado is also an abysmal 3-10 in their last 13 games against the spread.

Season Record 4-1

L.A Rams (-1.5) @ Carolina

Rams are coming into this game with a chip on their shoulder after a humiliating defeat in the Super Bowl. They have too much fire power on offense to not win this game by more than 1. So take the Rams on the road

Minnesota (-200) vs Atlanta

I don’t trust the Vikings to cover the 4 point spread but I do like them to win straight up against the Falcons. Vikings are 3-0 in their previous match ups against Atlanta, dominating in pretty much every statistical category. Easy win here.

Kansas City (-3.5) @ Jacksonville

Patrick Mahomes > Nick Foles. The Chiefs are sporting a 4-1 record straight up in their last 5, as well as 4-1 against the spread. I see the trend continuing for the Chiefs as Jacksonville, while good on defense, won’t have enough offense to keep up.

Pittsburgh (+5.5) @ New England (SNF)

These two match up pretty evenly. While Pittsburgh is 1-2 in their last 3 games, they have lost on average by 5 points. I think they will be able to control enough clock running James Connor and give time to Big Ben to make plays. Their new defense should be up to the task headed by Devin Bush. The loss of David Andrews may factor into this one. Lay the points with Pitt, but NE should win this outright.

Season Record 0-1

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON TWITTER: CLICK HERE