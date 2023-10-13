The Miami Dolphins final injury report came out today and they will play without starting center Connor Williams on Sunday. Liam Eichenberg will start in his place. Connor didn’t practice all week and has been ruled by the organization.

Jeff Wilson Jr who head coach Mike McDaniel said is ready to play, was listed as doubtful so the odds of him playing and stepping into the De’Von Achane role seem unlikely. Miami will have Raheem Mostert, Salvon Ahmed, and Chris Brooks at RB on Sunday.

Jaelan Phillips, Ingold, Rob Jones questionable. Needham doubtful. Perhaps setback for Jeff Wilson, which is unclear; players on IR cannot speak to reporters. So Mostert, Ahmed, Brooks are your Dolphins running backs Sunday… Liam likely starts at center https://t.co/6d49TIIOKR — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) October 13, 2023

Jaelan Phillips and Alec Ingold are listed as questionable, so about a 50/50 chance they suit up and play vs Carolina this weekend.

In some good news, Robert Hunt was able to practice today and will play Sunday.