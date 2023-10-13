After disposing of the New York Giants with relative ease, the Miami Dolphins will look to do the same thing with an arguably weaker Carolina Panthers team. Can the offense clean it up and fire on all cylinders? Can the defense continue to improve? Aaron and Josh discuss on another episode of THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW at DolphinsTalk.com!

***PLEASE NOTE: Due to a technical error, Aaron’s audio is below par for the first few minutes of the show, but is corrected afterwords.***

