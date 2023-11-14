In years past this time of year, Miami Dolphins fans would be looking toward the draft and where Miami may be selecting. Or they would be scoreboard-watching, hoping other teams lose so they can sneak into the playoffs as the sixth or seventh seed.

This year is different.

For the Dolphins they control their own destiny. Everything is there for them to take.

The Dolphins (and their fans) don’t have to scoreboard-watch. It doesn’t matter.

Just win, and the Dolphins will be precisely where they need to be, with home-field advantage or, at worse, the #2 seed in the AFC.

For the Dolphins to win the AFC East, beat the NY Jets twice and then beat Buffalo at home. Don’t worry about what is happening in other games; handle your business Miami and all will be fine.

Want to ensure you are the #2 seed or possibly the #1 seed, beat Baltimore in Baltimore. Handle your business Miami. There is no lock the Ravens will win the AFC North, but owning a tiebreaker over them will go a long way.

The Dolphins will enter Week 11 as healthy as they have been literally all season. Jalen Ramsey missed all of training camp; he is back. Terron Armstead never plays, and he is now back healthy. De’Von Achane will be rejoining the active roster in a week or two. With the exception of Isiah Wynn, the Dolphins will have 21 of the 22 starters they want healthy and ready to go for the second half of the season. What team in the NFL in this day of age gets healthier as the season goes on? Well, Miami is.

The larger point to be made is this: on top of Miami being healthy, their schedule cannot be any easier. Aidan O’Connell, Will Levis, Zach Wilson, not once….but TWICE! While Sam Howell isn’t utter garbage like those three previously mentioned, it is SAM HOWELL and not Terry Bradshaw circa 1979.

The Dolphins have the ability not to be the SAME OLD DOLPHINS this year if they just handle their business.

If the Dolphins handle their business against teams they are supposed to beat, that they are clearly better than, then when all is said and done, the Dolphins will be exactly where they need to be. Either as a #1 or #2 seed in the AFC heading into the playoffs. Something that hasn’t happened in decades.

No scoreboard watching this year, Dolphins fans. If Miami wins…they will be fine!