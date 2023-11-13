Today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast Mike is back and has all of the latest news in the world of the Miami Dolphins. He opens the show with the latest information on HARD KNOCKS and when the first episode will air featuring the Miami Dolphins. He also talks about the latest Miami Dolphins signing, wide receiver Anthony Schwartz. He talks about his background and why Miami was in the market for a WR when it appears on paper; it is a position of strength. Then Miek gets into the results from Sunday, which all broke the Dolphins’ way in the teams Miami wanted to lose did in fact, lose, helping their standing inside the AFC. To close the show, Mike looks at the 2nd half of the Dolphins season and why, even when Miami is winning, watch the game with a critical eye as the “little things” Miami needs to clean up really need to be cleaned up as we get deeper int he season as they will be things preventing Miami from making a deep playoff run when all is said and done —All this and more on this episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.

(CLICK ONE OF THE LINKS BELOW TO LISTEN)

APPLE PODCAST: CLICK HERE

Previous Guests on the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast are Larry Csonka, Ricky Williams, Christian Wilkins, Mike Westhoff, Jarvis Landry, Albert Wilson, Mike Tannenbaum, Jeff Darlington, Michael Thomas, Phil Simms, Mike Greenberg, Sam Madison, OJ McDuffie, Ronnie Brown, Patrick Surtain, Oronde Gadsden, Omar Kelly, Richmond Webb, Armando Salguero, Hal Habib, Dave Hyde, Troy Stradford, Jim “CRASH” Jensen, Alain Poupart, Jason Lieser, Marco Coleman, Mark Clayton, Ruthie Polinsky, Taybor Pepper, Ross Tucker, Todd Wade, Jay Fiedler, Patrick Cobbs, Orlando Alzugaray, Antwan Staley, Greg Likens, Cameron Wolfe, Safid Deen, David Furones, Manish Mehta, Jeff Fox, Clay Ferraro, Thomas Morstead, Tim Robbie, Shawn Wooden, Benjamin Allbright, Jim Florentine, Roy Wood Jr., Gary Myers, Carlo DeVito, Allie Kiick, Zig Fracassi, JT The Brick, Frank “the Tank” Fleming, Tre Watson, Brandon Lang, Jeff Kerr, Charlie Potter, Tony Pauline, and Kevin Donnalley. BE SURE TO CHECK OUT OUR ARCHIVES TO LISTEN TO THOSE PREVIOUS GUESTS ON OUR PODCAST