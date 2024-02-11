On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast, Mike discusses the Miami Dolphins hiring Brian Duker as their secondary coach and pass game coordinator. Which means they have moved on from Sam Madison and Renaldo Hill. Mike talks about Duker’s past, the experience he brings to Miami, and why Sam Madison being let go has upset many Dolphins fans, but it shouldn’t come as a shock with the coaching staff turnover Miami has had in the past three weeks. Then Mike talks about the interview Tyreek Hill gave to the NFL Network the other day and dissects some interesting comments he made during that interview. To close out the show, Mike talks about Miami playing an International Game in 2025 and why all Dolphins fans should be rooting for San Francisco to win the Super Bowl today. All this and more is on this episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.

(CLICK ONE OF THE LINKS BELOW TO LISTEN)

APPLE PODCAST: CLICK HERE

Previous Guests on the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast are Larry Csonka, Ricky Williams, Christian Wilkins, Mike Westhoff, Jarvis Landry, Albert Wilson, Mike Tannenbaum, Jeff Darlington, Michael Thomas, Phil Simms, Mike Greenberg, Sam Madison, OJ McDuffie, Ronnie Brown, Patrick Surtain, Oronde Gadsden, Omar Kelly, Richmond Webb, Armando Salguero, Hal Habib, Dave Hyde, Andy Slater, Troy Stradford, Jim “CRASH” Jensen, Alain Poupart, Jason Lieser, Marco Coleman, Mark Clayton, Ruthie Polinsky, Taybor Pepper, Ross Tucker, Todd Wade, Jay Fiedler, Patrick Cobbs, Orlando Alzugaray, Antwan Staley, Greg Likens, Cameron Wolfe, Safid Deen, David Furones, Manish Mehta, Jeff Fox, Clay Ferraro, Thomas Morstead, Tim Robbie, Shawn Wooden, Benjamin Allbright, Jim Florentine, Roy Wood Jr., Gary Myers, Carlo DeVito, Allie Kiick, Zig Fracassi, JT The Brick, Frank “the Tank” Fleming, Tre Watson, Brandon Lang, Jeff Kerr, Charlie Potter, Tony Pauline, and Kevin Donnalley. BE SURE TO CHECK OUT OUR ARCHIVES TO LISTEN TO THOSE PREVIOUS GUESTS ON OUR PODCAST