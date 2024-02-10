The Miami Dolphins are moving on from coaches Sam Madison and Renaldo Hill. On Saturday, they hired Brian Duker as their secondary coach and passing game coordinator.

Madison played in Miami from 1997-2005 and returned in 2022 as the Dolphins’ cornerback coach and passing game specialist. Renaldo Hill played for Miami from 2006 to 2008 and joined Miami’s staff in 2023 as the passing game coordinator and defensive backs coach.

The Dolphins finished 10th in total defense in 2023 under Vic Fangio but with Anthony Weaver as their new defensive coordinator they are flipping most of the coaching staff and expect a lot of the players on that side of the ball to be replaced as well as a new scheme and system is being installed on defense.