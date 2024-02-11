Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network reports that the Miami Dolphins and Tua Tagovailoa would like to come to terms on a contract extension quickly here in the next couple of months before training camp and the start of the regular season. Tua is coming off a career-best season and, per the NFL Network report, has a case to be at or above Joe Burrows’ $55 million per year, which is at the top of the market per the report below.

This past season, Tua set career highs in yards, completion %, and touchdown passes. He finished the season with 29 touchdowns, 14 INTs, 4,624 passing yards, and a 69.3 completion percentage. Watch a video clip of the NFL Network report below.

The Insiders on @NFLGameDay: A look at some of the QBs who'll get paid this offseason, spotlighting #Vikings free agent QB Kirk Cousins, #Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa, and #Cowboys QB Dak Prescott. pic.twitter.com/HbjdQiKM98 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 11, 2024



