Here we go after a long and painful offseason; we have finally reached our first game going up against the Baltimore Ravens.

The first kickoff by Jason Sanders is fumbled by Justice Hill and starts close to their end zone. The following play is a huge 49-yard run by Mark Ingram. The first Ravens drive ends in 6 points with a short run by Ingram, the extra point is good. In the opening drive by the Dolphins Ryan Fitzpatrick shows some small flashes of success but is quickly picked off by Earl Thomas. The very next play by the Ravens is a 1 play touchdown pass with Lamar Jackson connecting with Marquise Brown, the extra point is good. The next Dolphins drive ends in a painful punt on 4th and 17. For the Ravens luck is on their side as Jackson throws an 83-yard TD pass again to Brown, the extra point is good. Finally, some positive play for the Phins as Fitzpatrick finds Gesicki for a 26-yard reception. The drive ends in a punt. The Ravens continue the dominance with Jackson tossing a time for Willie Snead to snag the touchdown, the extra point is good. The next Phins drive starts huge with Fitzpatrick launching it to DeVante Parker for a contested 49-yard pass. The first points for the Phins come from a long field goal by Sanders putting it through from 54 yards out. Finally, after 4 straight TD drives the Phins force a punt but Jakeem Grant fumbles the fair catch that is then picked up by Justin Bethel. The Ravens keep the momentum with Jackson connecting with Miles Boykin in the end-zone, the extra point is good. Coming into the 2-minute warning the ravens run a punt fake and Anthony Levine sprints 60 yards until he is taken down by Grant. Ingram then jogs into the endzone completely untouched to drive the score up further; the extra point is good. FINALLY, Fitzpatrick finds preseason star Preston Williams for a touchdown, the extra point is good.

Halftime score Baltimore – 42 Miami – 10.

Midway through the 3rd quarter, Jackson finds Fullback Patrick Ricard for a touchdown, the extra point is good. In the closing minute of the quarter, Justin Tucker kicks a 34-yard FG by to put the Ravens up over 50+. Finally, the Dolphins coaching staff put in Josh Rosen to attempt to somehow score 42 points in a quarter. Starting the 4th Rosen throws an interception to Marlon Humphrey to kill the excitement of Rosen coming out. After an 8-yard run, Ingram is over 100 yards on the ground. With 10 minutes to go Robert Griffin the third throws a 4th down TD to Mark Andrews, the extra point is good. Rosen takes a sack by Matt Judon to force a quick 3 and out. After a slow end to a painful game the Ravens line up in the victory formation with 20 seconds to go.

Final score Baltimore – 59 Miami – 10

My Game MVP – Lamar Jackson going 17/20 for 324 yards and 5 touchdowns.

Overview for the game – The Dolphins just need to work on, well, everything.

