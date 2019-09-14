Aaron and Josh are back to preview the Dolphins’ Week 2 matchup with the Super Bowl Champion New England Patriots. They discuss what needs to go right (and wrong) for the Dolphins to win, Minkah Fitzpatrick requesting a trade, and Tom Brady’s disdain for swamp ass. It’s another fun episode of your new favorite Miami Dolphins podcast, THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW!

***WARNING! Aaron drops a couple of f-bombs in this episode.***

