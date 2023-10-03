Well, that wasn’t what we wanted to see at all, was it?

With an opportunity to make a massive statement, the Miami Dolphins went to Buffalo and instead found themselves on the receiving end of a statement being made by the home team. The Dolphins were beaten 48-20 and the game probably wasn’t even as close as the score makes it sound. The Dolphins’ defense was repeatedly exposed by Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs, and the rest of the Bills’ offense. On offense, the Dolphins’ shorthanded offensive line failed to cope with Buffalo’s pass rush and found their woes exacerbated by an injury to Terron Armstead in the second quarter. Once again, the Dolphins found that their Plan A was disrupted and failed to adequately adapt.

After perhaps glossing over their shortcomings because the results allowed it, the Dolphins must now face and address the issues that Buffalo exposed so that they can get back on track and prevent the kind of spiral they’ve experienced so many times before.

Aaron and Josh are back to discuss the game and the fallout. Is it all doom and gloom? Find out on THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW at DOLPHINSTALK.COM!

