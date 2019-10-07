We are back with a brand new DolphinsTalk.com Daily podcast after a week off. Coming off a bye week we talk about this weeks opponent the Redskins and what challenges they will give the Fins. We also talk about this past Sunday around the NFL and what Pittsburgh and Houston did as Miami owns their first round picks. Plus I go over the upcoming week with this website as Tom and myself are going to South Florida to cover the Dolphins-Redskins game and tell you where Tom and myself will be if you want to meet up with us.

