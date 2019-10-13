The Miami Dolphins fell to the Washington Redskins today 17-16 in a hard fought, comeback attempt. With the loss, the Dolphins move to 0-5 and continue to control their “destiny” for the top pick in the draft. This game had some downs, but we can find some positives:

Josh Rosen struggled in his first game as the starter for the remainder of the season. He was 15 for 25, 85 yards, 2 interceptions and was sacked 5 times. While the INTs are fully on him, the offensive line did him no favors today. Rosen was hit 10 times in 3 quarters. Josh Rosen understood the decision to bench him in favor of Ryan Fitzpatrick.

Fitzpatrick led the Dolphins to two scoring drives and had the team in contention to pull off a miracle comeback, which fell just short. “This is why I love playing the game, is for situations like these”, Fitzpatrick said in his post game press conference. He finished the game 12 for 18, 132 yards and a touchdown, with a 106.7 QB rating.

So, do we have a QB controversy heading into Buffalo next week?

Not according to Brian Flores, who stated that Josh Rosen is the starter heading into next week.

The Dolphins had some bright spots in this game.

Devante Parker had 3 catches for 28 yards, and a clutch TD late in the 4th quarter. Mark Walton, who started this game, had 75 yards of total offense and was efficient in his time. Mike Gesicki, also showed some flashes in a 3 catch, 51 yard day. Particularly this beauty in the 4th quarter on the potential game winning/tying drive:

The Dolphins were also led on defense by Raekwon McMillan, who recorded 9 tackles. His play is continuing to improve and he was on the field a lot more. It will be interesting to see the snap counts on Monday with him and Equavoen.

While this game was a loss, the Dolphins should feel good about it. They fought to the very end, had a chance to win, just came up short. The Dolphins will have 2 straight road games against the Bills and Steelers respectively. The Dolphins will have their next home game against the currently winless Jets, which is Adam Gase’s return to South Florida.

Mike and I will be doing the post game wrap up show on Monday due to travel. Be sure to check out Dolphinstalk.com for all the latest Miami Dolphins news and information.