Welcome back to another episode of Fins Up Fans Down! Your reactionary Dolphins podcast, for reactionary Dolphins fans!

This week we celebrate our first (and only?) win!! While we celebrate the win, and give all the praise in the world to coach Flores for keeping control of this sinking ship, we also deeply dissect our time with Adam Gase, and look at (and laugh) where the Jets are as a franchise. Unfortunately Noah couldn’t join in the fun, but Mat and Mike have a great hour celebrating and soaking in the misery of the Jets.We talk about an overall improved offense, the surprise of a defense with a bunch of practice squad level players holding the ship down, a team who appears to be disciplined, and of course the possible ramifications of our win compared to the draft.