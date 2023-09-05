On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast, Tom talks about all of the latest news in the world of the Miami Dolphins. Mike McDaniel had a media session on Monday, and Tom breaks down all the news. Such as Terron Armstead is not practicing yet, and McDaniel says he is questionable for this Sunday’s game vs. LA. In regards to who the starting left guard is, Coach McDaniel failed to say, but it would be surprising if Isiah Wynn isn’t starting Sunday. Tom shares his thoughts regarding that. Tom previews Sunday’s match-up between the Dolphins and Chargers to close out the show and talks about what Miami must do to come away with a victory on the road in week 1. —All this and more on this episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.



(CLICK ONE OF THE LINKS BELOW TO LISTEN)

APPLE PODCAST: CLICK HERE

Previous Guests on the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast are Larry Csonka, Christian Wilkins, Mike Westhoff, Jarvis Landry, Albert Wilson, Mike Tannenbaum, Jeff Darlington, Michael Thomas, Phil Simms, Mike Greenberg, Sam Madison, OJ McDuffie, Ronnie Brown, Patrick Surtain, Oronde Gadsden, Omar Kelly, Richmond Webb, Armando Salguero, Hal Habib, Dave Hyde, Troy Stradford, Jim “CRASH” Jensen, Alain Poupart, Jason Lieser, Marco Coleman, Mark Clayton, Ruthie Polinsky, Taybor Pepper, Ross Tucker, Todd Wade, Jay Fiedler, Patrick Cobbs, Orlando Alzugaray, Antwan Staley, Greg Likens, Cameron Wolfe, Safid Deen, David Furones, Manish Mehta, Jeff Fox, Clay Ferraro, Thomas Morstead, Tim Robbie, Shawn Wooden, Benjamin Allbright, Jim Florentine, Roy Wood Jr., Carlo DeVito, Allie Kiick, Zig Fracassi, JT The Brick, Frank “the Tank” Fleming, Tre Watson, Brandon Lang, Jeff Kerr, Charlie Potter, Tony Pauline, and Kevin Donnalley. BE SURE TO CHECK OUT OUR ARCHIVES TO LISTEN TO THOSE PREVIOUS GUESTS ON OUR PODCAST.