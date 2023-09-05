In a surprising twist, the Miami Dolphins have welcomed back veteran wide receiver Robbie Chosen to their practice squad, and this has raised eyebrows. Discussions have been sparked among fans and game lovers. The question arises – Is Chosen’s return a potential game-changer for the team’s offense, or is it simply a temporary solution to immediate challenges?

Robbie Chosen is a native of South Florida and was initially part of the Dolphins’ roster throughout the offseason and training camp. However, his journey turned disappointing when he was released as part of the roster cuts to meet the mandatory 53-man limit for the regular season. It is a decision that has left many scratching their heads, and one cannot help but wonder whether the Dolphins made the right call in letting him go.

Last week, the Miami Dolphins bid farewell to Chosen due to roster constraints, making space for his return by parting ways with rookie defensive end Randy Charlton from the practice squad. Was it worth letting go of a potential future star for a short-term adjustment? The answer could be mixed, but the Dolphins’ management must believe that there is something special about the player to make such a swift decision, a completely reversed decision.

Robbie Chosen’s initial signing in April added a wealth of experience to the Dolphins’ receiving corps, which already bags big names like Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. During the off-season activities, he stood out as one of the top performers, raising expectations for his contributions during the regular season. His return begs the question: What changed between then and now that led to his release, and will he be able to deliver on the field when it truly matters?

Chosen’s journey through training camp was initially marked by limited playing time. However, when injuries began to plague the receiving unit, he seized the opportunity to shine, consistently making plays for the first and second-team offenses in practice. Yet, his preseason performance was somewhat lackluster, with only one reception for 15 yards. Again, The question arises whether he can deliver when it counts in the regular season, and if so, what has he been working on to improve his game?

Robbie Chosen’s NFL journey started seven years back with teams like the New York Jets, Carolina Panthers, and the Arizona Cardinals. His impressive stats include 375 receptions, 4,956 receiving yards, and 29 touchdowns, along with 86 career starts. These numbers helped him gain fame, and he became a seasoned player with the potential to make a significant impact. But will his experience translate into a game-changing presence on the field, and can he provide the reliable target the Dolphins need to complement their star receivers?

With Chosen’s return, the Dolphins now have three receivers on their practice squad, alongside Braylon Sanders and Raleigh Webb. The team can elevate Chosen to the game-day roster up to three times during the season while he remains on the practice squad. Alternatively, they could promote him to the active roster after their Week 1 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. This strategic move allows the Dolphins to pay Chosen game-by-game, showcasing their commitment to flexibility. But it also raises questions about whether this indicates a lack of confidence in the current roster or simply an insurance policy.

As the Dolphins prepare for the season opener, all eyes will be on Robbie Chosen. His return could be a game-changer for the team, injecting experience and depth into their receiving corps. But will he live up to the expectations, or will this move leave fans and analysts questioning the Dolphins’ decision-making? Only time will tell if Robbie Chosen’s return significantly impacts the Miami Dolphins’ 2023 season. It is a story worth following as the season unfolds and Chosen’s journey with the Dolphins continues to unfold.