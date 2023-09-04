The Miami Dolphins on Monday signed WR Chosen Anderson to the practice squad and released DE Randy Charlton. Anderson was cut last week when the roster had to be trimmed to 53 men. Because he is a vested veteran, he wasn’t subject to waiver claims and was free to sign with any team he wanted. He decided to stay in Miami on the practice squad.

