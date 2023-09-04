On Monday, the Miami Dolphins announced who would be their team captains for the upcoming season. It was announced that Tyreek Hill, Terron Armstead, Christian Wilkins, Xavien Howard, Jevon Holland, Alec Ingold, and Tua Tagovailoa would be the captains. This is the 2nd consecutive season where Tua will be a captain. In 2021, it made headlines when Miami was one of only two teams not to have their starting quarterback be a captain.