In this episode of DolphinsTalk Weekly, Kevin provides his game preview of this week’s Dolphins-Chargers game to kick off the 2023 season. Also, he gives his final thoughts on Miami’s 53-man roster and their practice squad to open the season.—all of this and more on this week’s DolphinsTalk Weekly with Kevin Dern.





(CLICK ONE OF THE LINKS BELOW TO LISTEN)

APPLE PODCAST: CLICK HERE