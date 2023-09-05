In this episode of DolphinsTalk Weekly, Kevin provides his game preview of this week’s Dolphins-Chargers game to kick off the 2023 season. Also, he gives his final thoughts on Miami’s 53-man roster and their practice squad to open the season.—all of this and more on this week’s DolphinsTalk Weekly with Kevin Dern.
DolphinsTalk Weekly: Miami Dolphins vs LA Chargers Game Preview
