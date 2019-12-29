On today’s DolphinsTalk.com POST GAME WRAP UP SHOW we talk about the Dolphins amazing win vs the Patriots in Foxboro. The Dolphins win cost the Patriots a first round bye and made the Pats playoff run more difficult. A signature win for Brian Flores and the Dolphins to end the 2019 season. We break down the game and tell you who played well and who played poorly, how the Dolphins won and what were the key plays to the game, as well as tell you what this win means for the Dolphins moving forward into 2020. We also tell you where the Dolphins first round picks are (well 2 of the 3 first round picks are now set in stone at least with one still TBD). And we pass out our 2019 MIAMI DOLPHINS YEAR END AWARDS like we do each and every year. All of this and more on the DolphinsTalk.com POST GAME WRAP UP SHOW.

