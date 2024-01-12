After 18 weeks of ups and downs, highs and lows, we have arrived at the NFL Playoffs. Previous wins and losses no longer matter. Now, it’s win or go home.

For the Miami Dolphins, the final month of the season was particularly rough, costing them their chance at a divisional crown and many of their key players. Of course, none of that matters now. The fact is that, as beat up as they are, the Miami Dolphins are still one of only 14 teams left standing with an opportunity to hoist the Lombardi Trophy. While the odds are long that the Dolphins can overcome their injuries, they remain in the fight for at least one more game.

They’ll face a familiar foe: the same Kansas City Chiefs team that defeated them earlier this season in Germany. Can the Dolphins find a different result this time?

Aaron and Josh are back to discuss all of this and more on another episode of THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW at DolphinsTalk.com!

