I love playoff time when we get to look at teams who’ve already seen each other in the regular season. We can gauge what teams did well and what they didn’t do well. What the opposing team did against them…all of that stuff. This was a 21-14 game Chiefs won…actually got a fumble six in this game, which was kind of the difference in this game. But Miami struggled to really get anything going. I thought I would go back and look and see what really transpired in this game.