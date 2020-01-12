In the wake of Patrick Graham leaving for the NY Giants Tom Pelissero of NFL Network is reporting the Miami Dolphins are going to promote cornerbacks coach and passing game coordinator Josh Boyer and name him as the new defensive coordinator of the Miami Dolphins.

The #Dolphins are expected to promote Josh Boyer to defensive coordinator, sources say. He replaces Patrick Graham, who’s leaving to become the #Giants’ DC. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 12, 2020

Boyer worked with Brian Flores in New England from 2006 to 2018. He then followed Flores to Miami in 2019 to become their cornerbacks coach and passing game coordinator. We will have more on this news on Sunday Nights DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast.

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON TWITTER: CLICK HERE