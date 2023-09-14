Well, gang, we are off to a good start, going 10-6 in the @andyslater pick ‘em challenge and 3-2 in the big money pick five challenge. The ‘pick against the rookie quarterbacks’ theory was perfect as we went 3-0 in those games. The downside of last week’s games was that we lost the last two night games and fell from 7th to 49th in the standings. We have more team information this week, but I believe the matchups are tougher. Let’s see what we can do.

VIKINGS +7.5 @ Eagles Cousins in prime time is a disaster, but the Eagles have injuries.

RAIDERS +9.5 @ Bills. It wouldn’t surprise me if the Bills blow them out, but that’s a lot of points.

TITANS- +3.5 vs. Chargers. Not sold on the Chargers’ new offense. The Titans keep it close.

BEARS +3.5 @ Tampa Bay In ugly games against two bad teams, I usually take the points.

JAGS +3.5 vs. Chiefs. I don’t think Kelce is healthy. If he is, I probably get this game wrong.

COLTS -1.5 @ Texans Match up of 2 rookie QBs. I’m siding with the one I think is better.

LIONS -5.5 vs. Seahawks. I am not a fan of this pick, as the public will likely side with the Lions as well.

BENGALS -3.5 vs. Ravens. I Am hoping Joe Cool knocked off the rust last week.

PACKERS -1.5 @ Falcons I’m not sold on the Falcons QB situation. That could prove wrong.

49ERS -8.5 @ Rams is Simply a coaching matchup in which Shanahan rules McVay.

CARDS +5.5 vs. Giants. I’m sure the G-Men bounce back, but I’m hoping the Cards can hang around.

COWBOYS -8.5 vs. Jets. What worries me about this one? It’s a no-brainer. Those usually are trouble.

BRONCOS -3.5 vs. Commanders Going back to the well in the Payton-Wilson experiment.

DOLPHINS -2.5 @ Patriots Scary game for the Fins coming off an emotional win. Pats lose 2 in a row at home? Rare, but I am hoping Sanders’ kick is good at the buzzer. 24-21 Fins.

SAINTS -3.5 @ Panthers. I’ll keep picking against the rookie QBs until one of them wins.

STEELERS +2.5 vs. Browns Similar to the Broncos, I’m going back to the well with last week’s loser.

PICK 5

COWBOYS -9.5 vs. Jets

TITANS +3.5 vs. Chargers

BENGALS -3.5 vs. Ravens

SAINTS -2.5 @ Panthers

STEELERS +1.5 vs. Browns