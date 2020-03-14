Miami Dolphins beat reporter Cameron Wolfe of ESPN is reporting sources have told ESPN the Dolphins have interest in veteran running back Melvin Gordon and Gordon has interest in the Miami Dolphins if the price is right. The Dolphins are expected to add a running back via free agency and one in the draft.

Gordon is coming off a season in which he played 12 games and started 11. He ran for 8 touchdowns and also had 1 receiving touchdown to go with 908 all purpose yards. Gordon is a duel threat running back who the past four seasons has caught 41,58, 50, 42 receptions per season. Also the past 4 seasons Gordon has found the end-zone a lot scoring 12, 12, 14,9 touchdowns.

Gordon would instantly become the Dolphins best player on offense and give them an identity with their running game. The possible addition of Gordon does not stop the Dolphins from also using a first or second round draft pick on a running back. JK Dobbins, who visited with Miami on Friday, as well as D’Andre Swift are from multiple reports at the top of the Dolphins running back wish list entering this upcoming 2020 draft.

Dolphins are targeting Melvin Gordon and have interest in bringing in the veteran RB "at the right price," per @CameronWolfe pic.twitter.com/eHPIkFLRMc — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) March 14, 2020

