Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel joins his friend, Mike Silver, at the NFL owner’s meeting in Phoenix, Arizona, and talks about landing his first NFL head coaching job, the process of evaluating Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa, and the exact day he figured out how to build Miami’s roster around the young quarterback. He also discusses growing up with stand-up comedian and actor Dan Soder and how it helped his confidence for press conferences and speaking with players, what he learned during his first NFL job working under Mike Shanahan, coaching in Washington DC with Sean McVay and Matt LaFleur, Dolphins defensive coordinator Vic Fangio’s influence on the team, and why he takes him clothes shopping.