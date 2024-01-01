Ok, maybe that title is a little over the top, but in my opinion, if the Miami Dolphins lose to the Buffalo Bills, the season will be a failure. I know the Dolphins are in the playoffs for the second straight season for the first time in two decades. I also know this is the most talented team they have had in decades, but this team’s is to win the division and host a playoff game. A loss on Sunday will mean they have to go on the road the rest of the way. It also will mean the team that has had our number in the Bills will win the division for a 4th straight season and show they are better than the Dolphins. After having a 3-game lead when December started, that will be a hard pill to swallow.



The Dolphins want to be contenders, but contenders don’t blow three-game division leads with five games to go. The Dolphins haven’t proven they can win on the road against a quality opponent. The Dolphins also want to prove they are better than the Bills. Well in their first matchup, the Bills cleaned the Dolphins clocks 48-20. The Dolphins have only beaten the Bills twice since 2018. If they lose on Sunday Night, it will remind me of the early 1990s in big games; the Bills are the better team. I don’t believe that right now, but if it happens, then that will change.

I live in Central New York, and while it’s not as bad as in Western New York, you hear it from Bills fans, but when the Bills win, their fans are cocky as ever. When they lose, they crawl in the fetal position. That’s true. What also is true is the Bills don’t think much of the Dolphins and why should they? The Dolphins haven’t done anything against the Bills over the years. The Bills have been here in big games and have won the AFC East three straight seasons and won some playoff games. The Dolphins haven’t; in fact, this is like foreign territory for them, and they are going through the growing pains of becoming a potential contender.

The problem is the Dolphins are built for now and are all in. If they lose Sunday Night, there will be a lot of questions about the roster, and with the team over the cap, there will be questions about who will be back. That would happen either way, but it will be a longer look because the Dolphins would have choked away the division and potential home games in the playoffs.

Now, the Dolphins can win a playoff game if they don’t win the division for the first time in 23 years, but it would feel different for me, considering they choked away the division and more the year after almost choking away a playoff spot. This is almost DeJa’Vu all over again. It would raise questions about our head coach, Mike McDaniel, and quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa.

That is the reality in my mind if the Dolphins lose on Sunday night. I know they could go on the road and win in the postseason, but I just don’t see it. It will be a long off-season potentially if they don’t win Sunday Night.