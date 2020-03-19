The Miami Dolphins announced on Thursday they have re-signed safety Adrian Colbert to a 1 year $1.775 million contract. Colbert played in 361 snaps last year for the Dolphins after the Dolphins signed him from the Seattle Seahawks practice squad and he also started 5 games for Miami in 2019.

The Adrian Colbert signing makes total sense. Fins are thin at safety and need more bodies there. Colbert played ok last year and knows the system. Makes sense to bring him back. pic.twitter.com/KBKOVnH63Z — DolphinsTalk.com (@DolphinsTalk) March 19, 2020

With the release of Reshad Jones the Dolphins are going to need safety help as they are very thin at that position. They did sign Clayton Fejedelem earlier this week but it is still the weakest area in the Dolphins secondary at this time.

Colbert Played 361 snaps on defense last year, after Miami picked him up off waivers from Seattle @DolphinsTalk #FinsUp — Tom Ernisse (@DolphinsTalkTom) March 19, 2020

