Minkah Fitzpatrick joined the Varsity House Podcast and spoke about why he truly wanted out of Miami and what the situation was in Miami in 2019. When asked about the organization not wanting to win games in 2019 Minkah says he will bite his tongue and does not answer. And he shares why he truly wanted out of Miami.
