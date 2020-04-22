The draft is finally upon us and the Fins have the chance to make some franchise-defining moves. There’s been a lot of speculation about the players Miami will select in RD1, but each of the 14 picks presents the opportunity to improve the current roster. We have 8 picks in rounds 4-7, so I wanted to look at some of the prospects that could/should be available in that range.

QB – Bryce Perkins, Virginia

OK, we’re assuming Miami pick a QB in RD1, but there’s no harm in bringing in more competition at the position. Perkins is ideal for the modern game. The Virginia man shows great athleticism and mobility and became a real leader for the Cavaliers in 2019. The accuracy and arm strength are adequate, but Perkins needs to work on his processing and field awareness. A luxury pick maybe, but one that offers tremendous potential and a genuine threat as a runner.

RB – Deejay Dallas, Miami

The Dolphins will be looking for value in the later rounds and they could do a lot worse than selecting the wonderfully named Deejay Dallas from the Hurricanes. Dallas should be familiar to our scouts and he’ll provide a good compliment to recently acquired, Jordan Howard. Dallas is an explosive, aggressive runner with good contact balance and upside as a receiver. Dallas could immediately push Laird and Gaskin for snaps.

WR – James Proche, SMU

It doesn’t seem likely that Miami uses one of their first 6 picks on a Receiver, but they’ll have a hard time turning one down in later rounds with what is a particularly impressive WR class. With Parker and Williams starting on the outside, the Fins need and underneath/slot guy to become a reliable option for Fitzpatrick (or whichever QB we select in RD1.) Proche is a tenacious performer and has excellent ball skills.

TE – Jacob Breeland, Oregon

Tight End is not the biggest of our needs, but there will be value in the later rounds. This selection makes a lot of sense if we end up drafting Justin Herbert, as Breeland was his most reliable receiving option for the Ducks. Breeland is not the most athletic, but he has great hands to go along with a high football IQ. Breeland suffered a knee injury in 2019 which has dropped his draft stock, but he would be a steal in RD6 or RD7.

OT – Ben Bartch, St Johns

Small school prospect, Ben Bartch, came to prominence with a great week at the Senior Bowl. He’s a smart, technical Lineman with good mobility. Bartch may need a while to develop, but he’s an intriguing project for our coaches to work with. Bartch will need to work on his core strength, but it’s nothing a more regular visitor to the gym couldn’t fix. Ultimately, Bartch could challenge for a starting role on the right side of the line.

OG – Hakeem Adeniji, Kansas

Adeniji has the versatility to play Guard or Tackle, but will more likely move to guard in the NFL. He’s another prospect that performed well at the Senior Bowl and should go somewhere between the 4th and 6th rounds. Adeniji is as experienced, 4yr starter with good range, aggression, and power. Adeniji does lack the ideal athleticism and has some durability concerns that will need to check out if the doctors can get to evaluate him before the draft.

DT – McTelvin Agim, Arkansas

The Fins are likely to add more Defensive Line depth in the later rounds and McTelvin Agim would fit well as an athletic, explosive 3three technique. Agim performed well at the combine and could add a pass-rushing presence that our Defensive Line currently doesn’t have. Agim is raw but will have ample time to develop behind Godchaux and Wilkins so that he can be an eventual starter in a couple of years.

OLB/EDGE – Derrek Tuszka, North Dakota State

Derrek Tuszka might not be on many draft analysts’ radars, but turn on the tape and you can’t help but be impressed by this relentless, high-motor Edge-Rusher. Tuszka should be available in RD7 where a gamble on his lack of technique could pay dividends. Tuszka is the sort of player that you just need to wind up and point at the QB. Tuszka is a little undersized, but If he fails in the NFL it won’t be through lack of effort.

LB – Logan Wilson, Wyoming

Logan Wilson is a prospect who could easily be selected before RD4 and there is a current buzz that he is a much sought-after prospect. If he is available, Wilson would make a great pick with our RD4 compensatory pick (#141.) Wilson is a modern LB who is equally good in run support and in coverage. Wilson isn’t the quickest, but he’s instinctual and a natural leader.

Outside CB – Reggie Robinson II, Tulsa

There were times in 2019 where we seemed to have a new starting CB every week. We hope Byron Jones and Xavien Howard become one of the best CB tandems in the league, but it doesn’t hurt to add more depth. Robinson is a big, strong Corner with excellent ball skills. Although lacking ideal speed, Robinson has the height and length that will appeal to Brian Flores. Robinson has the versatility and could eventually move to safety.

Nickel CB – John Reid, Penn State

Another, more speedy Corner option for Miami could be Penn State’s, John Reid. Bobby McCain may move back to Nickel CB, but Reid would make a serviceable back-up. Reid couldn’t play on the outside as he would get bullied by big Receivers, but he excels in the slot and has excellent awareness. Reid is tough and competitive and flashes playmaking ability. Reid could be a steal in RD6.

Safety – Julian Blackmon, Utah

Utah will provide 4-5 draftable, defensive prospects this year and Blackmon is one of the best. A recent knee injury will hurt Blackmon’s draft stock which could make him a steal later on. Blackmon would provide a versatile option for Flores as he’s a former Corner. Blackmon is athletic with a good burst, but his tackling/run-support could improve before he’s considered for extended playing time.

