In what one would say is a luxury pick, the Dolphins selected CB Noah Igbinoghene at pick #30 and the end of Round 1. It gives the Dolphins even more depth at cornerback and makes it by far the strongest area on this roster. Noah is expected to start as a nickle CB in the slot early on in his career. He is a former WR who has poor hands.

Dolphins pick Auburn CB Noah Igbinoghene. Team was all over him at the Auburn pro day, one of the few that was had this year. — Armando Salguero (@ArmandoSalguero) April 24, 2020

Not surprised Dolphins passed on a RB there. Lots of talented ones will be available tomorrow. CB didn’t seem like a major need right now over safety, but Noah Igbinoghene is a very good talent. — Will Manso (@WillManso) April 24, 2020

