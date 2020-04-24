 

In what one would say is a luxury pick, the Dolphins selected CB Noah Igbinoghene at pick #30 and the end of Round 1. It gives the Dolphins even more depth at cornerback and makes it by far the strongest area on this roster. Noah is expected to start as a nickle CB in the slot early on in his career. He is a former WR who has poor hands.

