“The BigO” Orlando Alzugaray of SiriusXM Mad Dog Sports Radio had the opportunity to sit down and talk with new Miami Dolphins rookie Solomon Kindley. The Dolphins worked to revamp their offensive line in last weekend’s draft and Kindley was someone they traded up for in round 4. Kindley talks about his draft weekend and his thoughts on being drafted by the Miami Dolphins.

