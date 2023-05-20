A deep dive from Gambling.com into AI Chatbots such as ChatGPT has revealed what Artificial Intelligence thinks about the teams, coaches, players, and fanbases in the NFL.

According to AI, the Pittsburgh Steelers are the greatest franchise in the history of the NFL, with the most loyal fans, whilst the Buffalo Bills have the most passionate fans in the league.

are the greatest franchise in the history of the NFL, with the most loyal fans, whilst the have the most passionate fans in the league. In addition, Artificial Intelligence ranks Patrick Mahomes as the best QB in the NFL and Bill Belichick as the number one coach.

With AI at the forefront of the conversation around the digital world at the moment, some of its capabilities are truly astounding, and it’s more than likely only going to get more intelligent in the future. Artificial Intelligence appears to have the answers to almost anything you ask it, so what does it think about the NFL?

To discover AI’s opinion’s on the NFL, Gambling.com decided to engage with AI Chatbots such as ChatGPT and ask them some questions surrounding the teams, coaches, players, and fanbases in the NFL to see what Artificial Intelligence makes of them. Here are some of the rankings that AI provided when asked questions on the following topics:

Team Rankings:

The Greatest Franchises in the History of the NFL

Pittsburgh Steelers

New England Patriots

Dallas Cowboys

San Francisco 49ers

New York Giants

Fanbase Rankings:

The Most Passionate Fanbases in the NFL

Buffalo Bills

Philadelphia Eagles

Green Bay Packers

New England Patriots

Dallas Cowboys

Pittsburgh Steelers

Kansas City Chiefs

Denver Broncos

Miami Dolphins

San Francisco 49ers

The Most Loyal Fanbases in the NFL

Pittsburgh Steelers

Green Bay Packers

Buffalo Bills

Kansas City Chiefs

Cleveland Browns

Philadelphia Eagles

Seattle Seahawks

Denver Broncos

New Orleans Saints

Dallas Cowboys

Quarterbacks and Coaches Rankings:

The 10 Best Quarterbacks in the NFL

Patrick Mahomes

Joe Burrow

Aaron Rodgers

Josh Allen

Russell Wilson

Brock Purdy

Matthew Stafford

Tua Tagovailoa

Jalen Hurts

Justin Herbert

The 5 Best Coaches in the NFL

Bill Belichick

Andy Reid

Sean Payton

Mike Tomlin

John Harbaugh

Other NFL Rankings:

The Greatest Moments in the History of the NFL

The invention of the NFL Draft in 1935, which allowed every team the opportunity to acquire new talent and prevented the same teams from dominating year after year.

Dwight Clark’s catch in the 1982 NFC Championship Game, which became known as “The Catch” and helped the San Francisco 49ers secure their first Super Bowl win.

The NFL and AFL merger in 1970, which united the two leagues and created the modern NFL we know today.

The New York Giants causing an upset against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLII with a stunning 17-14 victory.

The Miami Dolphins recording a perfect season in 1972, becoming the only team in NFL history to finish a season undefeated from start to finish.

The Worst NFL Draft Picks of All-Time

Jalen Reagor – Philadelphia Eagles #21 overall pick in 2020

Josh Rosen – Arizona Cardinals #10 overall pick in 2018

John Ross – Cincinnati Bengals #9 overall pick in 2017

Derrick Harvey – Jacksonville Jaguars #8 overall pick in 2008

Akili Smith – Cincinnati Bengals #3 overall pick in 1999

It’s clear to see that AI thinks quite highly of the Pittsburgh Steelers and their fans, with them being ranked as the greatest franchise in the history of the NFL, their coach Mike Tomlin being ranked as the 4th best in the league, and their fans being ranked as the most loyal in the NFL and the 6th most passionate.

The Kansas City Chiefs are in a good position going forward according to AI, with the Chiefs having the best QB in the league in Patrick Mahomes, and the second-best coach in the NFL with Andy Reid.

Buffalo Bills fans can be proud of their perception from the Artificial Intelligence Chatbots, as the Bills Mafia were ranked as the most passionate fanbase in the NFL and as the third most loyal fanbase.

If you’d like to read more about this research into the NFL according to AI from Gambling.com, then please visit https://www.gambling.com/us/ news/the-nfl-according-to-ai