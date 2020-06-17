On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast we talk about how NFL analyst Chris Simms has been saying a lot of negative things about Tua Tagovailoa of late in comparing him to Patriots new quarterback Jarret Stidham. While believing Stidham is better than Tua is debatable and nothing to get worked up over, Simms has taken it over the top in his criticism of Tua. We talk about it and why Dolphins fans shouldn’t get worked up over his comments. We also open up the listener mailbag and answer questions that you the listeners have sent in. We will be doing a lot of Mailbag shows moving forward before training camp starts so be sure to send your questions to DolphinsTalk1977@gmail.com

