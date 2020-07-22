In this episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast Ian and Mike go over the latest NFL news regarding training camp and the progress the NFL and NFLPA have made in the last 48 hours to make it seem like it’s very likely we will see NFL football this year. Also, they talk about how these new rules/agreements affect the Miami Dolphins. The boys then talk about Reshad Jones Career in Miami and some of the statements he said in the Palm Beach Post earlier this week about his time in Miami. They talk about Jones being upset about being left off the all-decade team, the three Dolphins coaches he loved and respected the most, and the entire Adam Gase-Jets Game controversy when he came out of the game but never went back in. Jones clears the air on that and talks about how that hurt his career and the final years in Miami. After that, we jump into the mailbag and answer your listener questions. As always if you have questions you want us to read on the show please email us at DolphinsTalk1977@gmail.com.

