On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast, Mike, Marisa, and Manny discuss Miami’s loss to the Buffalo Bills last Sunday Night. What went wrong, and how did Miami screw up winning the division? Then they talk about whether your opinion of Tua has changed, with Tua having another poor December/January season. To close out the show, the gang talks about whether Miami has a realistic shot to beat Kansas City this weekend and if the Dolphins can win a playoff game. They talk about the three signings Miami made on Tuesday as well to add to their pass rush to help replace the loss of Andrew Van Ginkel and Jerome Baker, who are out for the season.—All this and more on this episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.

