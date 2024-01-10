On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast, Tom is back with his thoughts on the loss to Buffalo and where Miami stands heading into Week one of the playoffs. He opens the show by talking about the fallout from the Dolphins’ loss to Buffalo and the late-season collapse. Then he talks about the performance of Mike McDaniel and Tua in big moments and why they continue to come up short when they play in big games under bright lights. Then Tom talks about what a Tua contract extension looks like and what kind of dollar figures Miami will have to pay to keep him beyond his fifth-year option. He closes the show by discussing the latest laundry list of Miami Dolphins injuries. —All this and more on this episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.

