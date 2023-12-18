The Miami Dolphins had a horrible meltdown last Monday Night against the Tennessee Titans. There was a lot of frustration and disappointment from fans, especially against the defense giving up 15 points in the last three minutes of the game. The defense has been a bright spot the last couple of months. The player I was most upset with was outside linebacker Bradley Chubb because his inexcusable 15-yard unsportsmanlike penalty after a third-down play which not only gave the Titans a first down but allowed them to score a touchdown. I get it that Chubb was upset he didn’t get a sack on quarterback Will Levis, but it was still early in the game and why would that make you take your helmet off and slam it to the ground in the field of play?

I understand he missed a sack, but most quarterbacks in the NFL have the escape ability to get away from the pressure. The Dolphins the last three games go up against Dak Prescott, Lamar Jackson, and Josh Allen. All three of those quarterbacks can get away from the pressure and make plays with their legs so this probably won’t be the last time it happens. Instead of settling for three, the Titans got six and the point after, and that four-point difference came back to bite them in the end. I get it shouldn’t have come down to that, but the Dolphins in this stretch run can’t have stupid penalties like that. It shows you have a lack of discipline at times.

On Sunday, Chubb rebounded and had three sacks, two forced fumbles, and countless pressures as he led a dominating defensive performance against the New York Jets. I know it’s against the Jets, but it’s the type of performance Chubb and the defense can be capable of especially if they are healthy. The Dolphins were down three starters in the secondary, but I firmly believe a good pass rush will make a secondary look good no matter who is back there.

Chubb has had a fantastic season this year and is showing why general manager Chris Grier gave up a first-round pick and a big contract last year. He struggled last year with the defense and had a nagging injury, but this year has been rejuvenated by his old coach Vic Fangio and his defensive scheme. He has 9.5 sacks this year to lead the team and has had more pressure on the quarterback as well. The Dolphins need Chubb to have games like this if they are going to make the playoffs and contend for the Super Bowl. The Dolphins lost Jaelen Phillips for the season, and it puts more pressure on Phillips, but Grier was aggressive and made the move to bring Chubb to the Dolphins for games like Sunday.

This defense has gotten better as the season has progressed and except for the final 3 minutes of the Titans game, has started to peak. Chubb is a reason for it. Now, in the final three games, he must continue the performance he had on Sunday and not have dumb plays like against the Titans. Chubb appears to be ready to take on the challenge and if he meets it… watch out.