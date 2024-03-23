Free agency is one week old, and the NFL combine is over. We are officially in mock draft season. And while we know mock drafts are more “entertaining” than “science,” they are fun to look at. Steve Serby of the NY Post put out his 3.0 Mock Draft, and with the 21st overall pick, Miami is selecting…

Round 1, Pick #21: Brian Thomas Jr, WR – LSU

“A 6-foot-4 complement to Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle with 4.33 speed.”

From PFN

Strengths

Streamlined WR with elite length and efficient mass and is a premier athlete at his size.

Stack specialist with superlative explosiveness and speed working the vertical plane.

Has the long speed to create and sustain vertical separation, generating big plays.

Energetic, flexible long-strider who can vaporize tackling angles with his acceleration.

Crisp foot speed and agility allows him to off-set DBs with split and foot-fire releases.

Has good zone awareness and can use bend to keep speed while splicing into lanes.

Has the fluidity to cut double-moves at incredibly acute angles, leaving DBs in the lurch.

Can be intentional with his body lean at stems and capitalize with sharp flexibility.

Has shown he can use his length to wall off DBs while tracking deep passes vertically.

Flashes elite focus, body control, and hand-eye coordination in contested situations.

Naturally tracks the ball over his shoulder and can guide passes in without much space.

Authoritatively attacks the ball in the air with his reach, winning routinely at the point.

Has the awareness to adapt and create second-wave separation on scramble drills.

Makes quick RAC transitions and can use tempo modulations to swim past defenders.

Can be schemed RAC opportunities with long-strider speed and has crafty fluidity.

Weaknesses

Has a relatively underdeveloped route tree past verticals, crossers, and drags.

Head fakes and stop-and-start moves aren’t always abrupt or deliberate enough to sell.

Can be a bit more consistent at fully pressing upfield into stems with his vertical speed.

Sometimes loses his balance when attempting to sink and hinge around on hitches.

Still learning how to stay controlled while channeling high-energy athleticism at stems.

Longer limbs make it harder to manage plant-and-drive footwork on sharp route breaks.

Still learning how to use targeted physicality in conjunction on releases and at stems.

At times, keeps hands too wide when attacking, which can source catch-point instability.

At times comes overtop and wrenches down high passes too much, increasing drop risk.

Has good RAC physicality but doesn’t have high-end play strength or contact balance.

Shows glimpses of great hustle and physicality as a blocker but can be more consistent.

POSITIVES

— Great acceleration and top speed. Serious vertical threat both outside and from the slot.

— Good ability to win at the line of scrimmage and stack on top of defensive backs.

— Fluid mover for a player of his size. Navigates the open field very well.

— Above-average ability to track and catch the ball down the field.

— Flashes of snappy route-running, especially on simple one-cut routes.

NEGATIVES

— Footwork and coordination fail him at times. Gets too loose with his feet at the top of routes that ask him to settle and explode back to the ball. — Below-average ability to fight through contact for a player his size. — Can struggle to find and fight for the ball in traffic. Better as a vertical ball tracker than a contested catch player.

THREE DRAFT STRATEGIES FOR MIAMI IN ROUNDS 1 & 2