Three Miami Dolphins players spoke with the media on Saturday morning. Ryan Fitzpatrick spoke about his relationship with Tua, Jesse Davis spoke about playing some center, and Bobby McCain spoke about personal responsibility during COVID and training camp of 2020. Those are just a few of the topics discussed today.

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON TWITTER: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM: CLICK HERE