On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast we have our very first POST GAME WRAP UP SHOW of the season which unfortunately was a 21-11 for the Dolphins today against the Patriots. While everyone is disappointed with the loss there were some positive aspects to take away from this game. Tom and Mike break it down from start to finish, tell you who played well, who played poorly, what were some surprise takeaways from this game and what are some of the key areas this team needs to improve on heading into next week. Plus, they do an early preview of the Dolphins Week 2 opponent the Buffalo Bills. And yes they talk Tua and how close we are to “TUA TIME” in Miami. All of this and more on this episode of the DolphinsTalk.com POST GAME WRAP UP SHOW!

