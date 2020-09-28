On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast Mike talks about some of the fallout from the Dolphins win over Jacksonville. He talks about why some people in the media and Dolphins fans shouldn’t nitpick about a few of the mistakes the Dolphins made in that game. And just enjoy one of the few “complete” games the Dolphins have played in recent years. Mike also talks about Ryan Fitzpatrick and how he is so easy to root for as a fan of this team because he is goofy, silly, and just looks like he is having so much fun when he plays. With that said, don’t let that enjoyment of rooting for Fitzpatrick cloud your judgment that he should play the entire season and Tua shouldn’t see the field. Mike tells you why two things can be true at the same time and talks about the Fitzpatrick vs Tua debate. Also, Mike talks about some tweets that showcase and highlight how good Austin Jackson is playing right now for the Dolphins and how the rookie left tackle is playing really really REALLY good! In closing, Mike does a quick and early week Seattle-Miami preview and talks about some of the challenges Seattle will present the Dolphins.

