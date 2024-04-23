On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast, Mike is flying solo, talking about the Albert Breer report from Monday that he is hearing from other teams that Miami may select wide receiver Xavier Worthy from Texas at Pick 21 in Round 1. Mike discusses why this is a very bad idea for Chris Grier, Mike McDaniel, and the Miami Dolphins. It is not necessarily a bad choice to take a wide receiver in round one, but taking this particular wide receiver in round one would be a huge mistake. Mike also gives the lineup for a very busy week of podcasts at the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast Network and what to look forward to the rest of the week on Thursday and Friday on the DolphinsTalk YouTube Channel. All this and more is on this episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.

