Adam Schefter of ESPN reports the Dolphins are re-signing offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn to a one-year contract. Terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

Wynn was the former 1st round pick of the Patriots in 2018, who was let go by New England last year this time. He signed as a free agent with the Dolphins and started the year as their left guard. He was injured in the game vs the Eagles on Sunday Night Football and missed the remainder of the season.

With Wynn re-signing, it appears the Dolphins are going to run it back in 2024 with three of the five starters on the offensive line. New center Aaron Brewer will replace Connor Williams. And Miami will either look to draft a right guard or give the position to Liam Eichenberg.

Dolphins are re-signing free-agent OL Isaiah Wynn to a one-year deal, according his agents Drew Rosenhaus and Shawn O’Dare. pic.twitter.com/9qBq8VPnYy — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 18, 2024

In his five NFL seasons prior to joining Miami, Wynnh has been active for 43 total games and has started 40 of them. In 2022, Wynn started 7 of 9 games he played in. Wynn was a left tackle for most of his NFL career, but in 2022, he was moved to right tackle. In week 11, he suffered a foot injury before missing three games, and then he was placed on IR, and his season ended.

In Wynn’s rookie season of 2018, he tore his Achilles tendon in the 2nd preseason game and did not play. In 2020, Wynn opened at left tackle but was moved to left guard in Week 6. Later that year, he injured his knee, which ended his season.

In 2023, Wynn started and played in 7 games for Miami and was their starting left guard.

(For the Latest Tyreek Hill Off-the-Field Situation, click below)