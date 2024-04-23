It’s finally here! This Thursday night, all of the speculation and mock drafts will be behind us and the hard data of the actual 2024 NFL Draft will begin to roll in. This year, for the first time since 2021 years, the Miami Dolphins will actually have a pick in the first round.

To discuss strategy and players the Dolphins may select, Aaron and Josh are joined by Charlie Touché of Go Time Dolphins, who curates a yearly list of “off the beaten path” players who he believes can be contributors to the Dolphins and NFL teams are large. Charlie will certainly discuss “Touché’s 24,” draft fits for the Dolphins, and a whole lot more.

Who would YOU like to see the Dolphins draft? Let us know in the comments!

Join us for another fun episode of THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW at DolphinsTalk.com!

