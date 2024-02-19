On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast, Mike is back talking about all of the big news in the world of the Miami Dolphins. First, Mike shares his thoughts on Anthony Weaver’s introductory press conference from earlier this week. Weaver said all the right things and hit the right tone, but does that mean he will succeed? Also, Mike talks about this recent chatter that Miami should draft quarterback Michael Penix Jr out of Washington in Rd 1 with the 21st pick of the draft. Mike tells you why this won’t happen, but why Miami should draft a quarterback at some point in this draft. Mike then closes the show with his thoughts on the Dolphins keeping Danny Crossman as their special teams coordinator. All this and more is on this episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.

