As we inch closer to the official launch of the new NFL league year, there are still questions that must be answered regarding key players on the Dolphins’ roster. As the team prepares to be cap compliant, there are a number of moves still to make. Two players whose future with the team is now in question are Jerome Baker and Xavien Howard. How much cap relief can the Dolphins find by moving on or restructuring their contracts? Is that even on the table? How important are these players as the Dolphins build for 2024?

Aaron and Josh are back to discuss this and more on another fun episode of THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW at DolphinsTalk.com!

