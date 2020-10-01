On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast Mike and Ian talk about the Dolphins’ first win of the season and all of the improvements the Dolphins have made through three weeks so far this year. Also, they preview this week’s upcoming Dolphins vs Seahawks game and what Miami must do in order to win this week’s game. And if they can find a way to win this week’s game what the upcoming schedule looks like and how this might get Miami off to the races here to make a playoff push. They also talk about how the NFL is cracking down on coaches not wearing masks, the NFLPA requesting the Owners remove field turf from all stadiums across the league, and much much more. So be sure to tune in and listen!

