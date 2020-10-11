The NFL has changed the Schedule up again on Sunday afternoon. The Dolphins home game vs the Jets has been moved up from Week 10 to Week 6. And the Dolphins Chargers Game has been moved from Week 7 to Week 10. The Dolphins BYE week is now Week 7. The new Dolphins schedule is as follows…

Week 6: vs NY Jets

Week 7: BYE WEEK

Week 10: vs LA Chargers

Week 11: @ Denver

Week 12: @ NY Jets

Stay tuned as this story could change again as it has multiple times on this Sunday morning.

