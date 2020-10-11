The NFL has changed the Schedule up again on Sunday afternoon. The Dolphins home game vs the Jets has been moved up from Week 10 to Week 6. And the Dolphins Chargers Game has been moved from Week 7 to Week 10. The Dolphins BYE week is now Week 7. The new Dolphins schedule is as follows…
Week 6: vs NY Jets
Week 7: BYE WEEK
Week 10: vs LA Chargers
Week 11: @ Denver
Week 12: @ NY Jets
NFL schedule changes: pic.twitter.com/MzqhYgJ8n4
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 11, 2020
Stay tuned as this story could change again as it has multiple times on this Sunday morning.