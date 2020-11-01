The Miami Dolphins defense dominated the LA Rams on Sunday leading them to a 28-17 win at Hard Rock Stadium. While all of the headlines going into the game were about Tua and his first career NFL start it was the Dolphins defense that made headlines on Sunday. Tom and Mike are here to break it all down on the DolphinsTalk.com Post Game Wrap Up Show. While the special teams and defense had an amazing day causing turnovers and scoring touchdowns the offense with Tua was just ok. Not bad and they certainly weren’t asked to do a lot in this game, but with less than 150 yards of total offense one would say the offense struggled. But that isn’t the big takeaway from this game, as the news coming out of this contest is how the Dolphins defense now is clearly one of the better defensive units in the NFL through 8 weeks of the 2020 season. And now on a three-game winning streak, the Dolphins are making a strong push for a playoff spot. Plus, we haven’t had a MIKE RANT in a long long time, well today you get a classic Rant out of Mike on the National Media and their coverage of the Miami Dolphins even after this win vs the Rams today. So, sit back and enjoy this FEEL GOOD episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Post Game Wrap Up Show

